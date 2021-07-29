BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SCEYF remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.
About Source Energy Services
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.