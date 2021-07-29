BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCEYF remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

