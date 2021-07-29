BMO Capital Markets Cuts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $90.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

