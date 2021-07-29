BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.
Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
