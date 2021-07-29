BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

