BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:DCF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
