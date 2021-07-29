Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.39).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 883.50 ($11.54) on Monday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 899.50 ($11.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,417.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.09.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

