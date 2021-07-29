Bon Natural Life Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 3rd (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life’s (NYSE:BON) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bon Natural Life had issued 2,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Bon Natural Life stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Bon Natural Life has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $17.60.
Bon Natural Life Company Profile
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.