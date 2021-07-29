Bon Natural Life Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 3rd (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life’s (NYSE:BON) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bon Natural Life had issued 2,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Bon Natural Life stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Bon Natural Life has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

