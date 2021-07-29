Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.92

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.92 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 5233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.01.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.