Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 1,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

