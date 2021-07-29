Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.58. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.45. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

