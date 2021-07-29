Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,525. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

