Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

