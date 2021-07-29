BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $54.37. 23,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,382. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

