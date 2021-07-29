BrightView (BV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its Q3 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BV stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

