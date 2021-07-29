Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.35. 447,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,252. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

