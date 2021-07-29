British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,712.50 ($35.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £62.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
