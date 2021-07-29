British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,712.50 ($35.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £62.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

