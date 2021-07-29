British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,723 ($35.58). 2,407,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,280. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,783.02.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
