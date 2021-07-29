British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,723 ($35.58). 2,407,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,280. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,783.02.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

