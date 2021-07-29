Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $27.33 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.55.

BTVCY stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

