Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 677,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $21,886,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

