Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.23. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $9.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $173.12. 143,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.