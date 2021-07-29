Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.23. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $9.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $173.12. 143,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

