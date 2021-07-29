Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Construction Partners by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Construction Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.