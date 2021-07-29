Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

