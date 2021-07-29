Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $43.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $46.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $193.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.44 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

