Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.03. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76. Air Lease has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

