Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $217.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.81 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $866.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $871.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Albany International stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,749. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

