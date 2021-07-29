Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.49 million to $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 112,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,434. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

