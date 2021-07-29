Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.35. 106,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.