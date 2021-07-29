Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $372.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

