Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $113.80

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $89.19. 8,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,961. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

