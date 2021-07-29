Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $97.20

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $784,588,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

