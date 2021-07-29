Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $207.07

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

