Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target at $17.67

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PBCT stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

