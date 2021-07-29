Brokerages Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Target Price at $37.27

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNPRF. Barclays cut shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

