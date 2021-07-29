Brokers Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

