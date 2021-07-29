Brokers Offer Predictions for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.