Brokers Set Expectations for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSBI opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.