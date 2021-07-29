Brokers Set Expectations for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

AAN opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $978.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

