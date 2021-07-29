Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.