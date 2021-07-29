Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$48.79, with a volume of 165,597 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.94.

The company has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -116.82%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

