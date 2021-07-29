Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 109,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.