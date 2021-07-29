Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 0.7%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,442.04 ($18.84) and last traded at GBX 1,442.04 ($18.84). Approximately 15,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,452.50 ($18.98).

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £172.30 million and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

In other Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies news, insider Stephen White acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £134,000 ($175,071.86).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

