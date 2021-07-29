Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,835 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bruker by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

BRKR opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.89. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

