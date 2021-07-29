Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 1,374,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

