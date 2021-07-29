C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

