Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

