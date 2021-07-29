Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CADE opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

