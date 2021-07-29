Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLBS opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

