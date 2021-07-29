California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

