California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of EnerSys worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

