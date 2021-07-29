California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.