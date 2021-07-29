California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.07 Million Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE:GRA opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 187.98 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

